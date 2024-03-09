2x points now for loyalty members
Honey Toast 130 North Broad Street
Beverages
Hot Tea/ Hot Coffee
Crystal Boba Tea
Hot Chocolate
Water
Milk
Kiddo’s Meal
Breakfast Sandwich
Pancake
- C1 - Bacon Pancake Sandwich$6.49
- C2 - Sausage Pancake Sandwich$6.49
- C3 - Ham Pancake Sandwich$6.49
C2 - Sausage Pancake Sandwich
BFS NO
Please select up to 1
BFS Add
Please select up to 1
Make it combo with hash brown and drink
Please select up to 1
Breakfast Favorite
The Traditional
Omelette
Honey Toast Location and Hours
(937) 200-2024
Closed • Opens Saturday at 6AM