2x points now for loyalty members
Honey Toast 130 North Broad Street
Featured Items
- The Traditional
2 Eggs Any style with Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage. Served with Patty Hash Brown$11.49
- W1 - Asian Spicy Chicken Wrap
** Most Popular** Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Asian Spicy Mayo$12.49
- W4 - Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch$11.49
Beverages
Fountain Drink
Hot Tea/ Hot Coffee
Crystal Boba Tea
Smoothies
Hot Chocolate
Water
Milk
Breakfast Sandwich
Brioche Sandwich
Muffin Sandwich
Pancake Sandwich
Croffle Sandwich
- D1 - Bacon Croffle Sandwich$8.49
- D2 - Sausage Croffle Sandwich$8.49
- D3 - Ham Croffle Sandwich$8.49
D2 - Sausage Croffle Sandwich
Honey’s Brunch
- Roasted Tomato with Egg
Open Faced Toast, Avocado, Tomato, Sunny Side Up Egg, Served w/Fries$11.59
- Bacon-Egg Toast
Open Faced Toast, Avocado, Tomato, Sunny Side up Egg, Bacon, Served w/ Fries$12.49
- Smoked Salmon Toast
Open Faced Toast, Avocado, Smoked Salmon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Served w/ Fries$12.49
- Crispy Chicken Croffle
Crispy Chicken and Signature Croffles, Served with Spring Mix and Spicy Mayo$14.89
Breakfast Favorite
The Traditional
Omelette
- Make Your Own Omelette$11.49
- Western Omelette
Diced Ham, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cheddar Cheese. Served with patty hash brown$12.89
- Mushroom N’ Tomato Omelette
Mushroom, Tomato. Served with patty hash brown$10.89
- Bacon Lover Omelette
Crispy Bacon, Onion, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese. Served with patty hash brown$12.89
- Veggies Omelette
Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom. Served with patty hash brown$11.49
Honey’s Wraps
- W1 - Asian Spicy Chicken Wrap
** Most Popular** Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Asian Spicy Mayo$12.49
- W2 - Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce$12.49
- W3 - BLT Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese$10.89
- W4 - Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch$11.49
- W5 - Chicken BBQ Wrap
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ sauce$11.49
- W6 - Crumble Bee Wrap
Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese$13.89