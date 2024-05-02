2x points now for loyalty members
Honey Toast 130 North Broad Street
Beverages
Fountain Drink
Hot Tea/ Hot Coffee
Crystal Boba Tea
* contain milk *
Smoothies
* contain milk *
Hot Chocolate
Water
Milk
Kiddo’s Meal
Breakfast Sandwich
Brioche
Each sandwich comes with Egg and American Cheese
Muffin
Each sandwich comes with Egg and American Cheese
Pancake
Each sandwich comes with Egg and American Cheese
Honey’s Brunch
- Roasted Tomato with Egg$11.59
Open Faced Toast, Avocado, Tomato, Sunny Side Up Egg, Served w/Fries
- Bacon-Egg Toast$12.49
Open Faced Toast, Avocado, Tomato, Sunny Side up Egg, Bacon, Served w/ Fries
- Smoked Salmon Toast$12.49
Open Faced Toast, Avocado, Smoked Salmon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Served w/ Fries
- Crispy Chicken Croffle$14.89
Crispy Chicken and Signature Croffles, Served with Spring Mix and Spicy Mayo
Breakfast Favorite
The Traditional
All Dishes served with Hash Brown and Toast
Omelette
All Dishes Served with Hash Brown and Toast
Honey’s Wraps
- W1 - Asian Spicy Chicken Wrap$12.49
** Most Popular** Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Asian Spicy Mayo
- W2 - Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.49
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce
- W3 - BLT Wrap$10.89
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese
- W4 - Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.49
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch
- W5 - Chicken BBQ Wrap$11.49
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ sauce
- W6 - Crumble Bee Wrap$13.89
Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese
Honey’s Treats
Honey Toast
Brick Toast contains butter and honey toasted until crispy outside and soft inside drizzled with honey. Served with Vanilla Ice Cream
Honey Croffle
Served with Vanilla Ice Cream
Side Order
Honey Toast Location and Hours
(937) 200-2024
Open now • Closes at 2PM