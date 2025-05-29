Honey Toast 130 North Broad Street
Beverages
Fountain Drink
Hot Tea/ Hot Coffee
Crystal Boba Tea
Smoothies
Hot Chocolate
Water
Breakfast Sandwich
Brioche Sandwich
Muffin Sandwich
Pancake Sandwich
Croffle Sandwich
Honey’s Brunch
Roasted Tomato with Egg
Open Faced Toast, Avocado, Tomato, Sunny Side Up Egg, Served w/Fries$11.59
Bacon-Egg Toast
Open Faced Toast, Avocado, Tomato, Sunny Side up Egg, Bacon, Served w/ Fries$12.49
Smoked Salmon Toast
Open Faced Toast, Avocado, Smoked Salmon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Served w/ Fries (*smoked salmon is not fully cooked)$12.49
Crispy Chicken Croffle
Crispy Chicken and Signature Croffles, Served with Spring Mix and Spicy Mayo$14.89
Fish and Chips$14.89
Breakfast Favorite
The Traditional
Omelette
Make Your Own Omelette$12.49
Western Omelette
Diced Ham, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cheddar Cheese. Served with patty hash brown$13.89
Mushroom N’ Tomato Omelette
Mushroom, Tomato. Served with patty hash brown$11.89
Bacon Lover Omelette
Crispy Bacon, Onion, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese. Served with patty hash brown$13.89
Veggies Omelette
Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom. Served with patty hash brown$12.49
Breakfast Special
Honey’s Wraps
W1 - Asian Spicy Chicken Wrap
** Most Popular** Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Asian Spicy Mayo$12.49
W2 - Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce$12.49
W3 - BLT Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese,Mayo$10.89
W4 - Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch$11.49
W5 - Chicken BBQ Wrap
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ sauce$11.49
W6 - Crumble Bee Wrap
Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese$13.89
W7 - Chicken Teriyaki Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Teriyaki Sauce$11.89
W8 - Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Sauce$12.49
Honey’s Treats
Honey Toast
Honey Croffle
Catering Order
Breakfast Sandwich Cater (serves 10)
Croffle Sandwich Tray
10 Sandwich with your choice of meat, 10 pieces hash browns$94.99
Brioche Sandwich Tray
10 Sandwich with your choice of meat, 10 pieces hash browns$74.99
Muffin Sandwich Tray
10 Sandwich with your choice of meat, 10 pieces hash browns$74.99
Pancake Sandwich Tray
10 Sandwich with your choice of meat, 10 pieces hash browns$74.99